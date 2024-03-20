President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to consider an executive bill seeking the review of salaries, allowances and official benefits of judicial officers.

The president’s request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during the plenary on Wednesday.

The executive bill is titled “Judicial office holders, salaries and allowances, etc, bill 2024.”

There is a provision for a remuneration package for judicial officers in the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), the body authorised by law to prepare salaries and allowances for public servants.

Existing package

According to the existing package prepared by RMAFC, a Chief Justice of Nigeria earns N3,363,972:50 annually and therefore receives N280,331:04 monthly. The CJN also enjoys a motor vehicle loan of N13,455,890:00 annually.

The basic salary of a Justice of the Supreme Court and President of the Court of Appeal per annum is N2,477,110:00 and therefore receives N280,331:04 monthly. They also have access to annual accommodation allowances of N4,954,220:00 each and N247,711:00 annual leave allowance.

The basic salary of Judges of the Court of Appeal and Chief Judge of a Federal High Court is N1,995,430:00 and therefore receives N166,285:83 monthly.

Bill to improve welfare of judicial officers

In the letter, Mr Tinubu said the bill, when approved, will generate a new legal framework for the remuneration of judicial officers to improve their welfare.

The president said the bill would promote the welfare capacity and independence of the Nigerian judiciary system.

“The judicial office holders, salaries and allowances, etc, bill 2024 seeks to prescribe salaries, allowances, and benefits for judicial officers to end the prolonged stagnation in their remuneration and to reflect contemporary social economic realities.

“The bill which establishes a new legal framework for the remuneration of judicial officers will also ensure significant improvement in the welfare capacity and independence of the judiciary,” Mr Tinubu said in the letter.

The president urged lawmakers to consider and approve the bill expeditiously.

“While I hope that the judicial office holders, salaries and allowances, etc, bill 2024 will be carefully, yet expeditiously considered and passed by the senate.

“Please accept, distinguish senate president, and distinguish senators the assurances of my highest esteem”.

President Tinubu also sent a similar letter to the Houses of Representatives, which was read on the floor by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen on Tuesday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

