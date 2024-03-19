The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Anambra State has demanded immediate arrest and prosecution of a police operative in the state for alleged ‘illegal’ arrest and detention of a medical doctor who asked to be paid for treating the operative.

The NMA, in a statement on Sunday signed by its Chairperson, Jane Ezeonu, said the medical doctor, Ofodile Ekweogwu, a consultant neurosurgeon, treated the police operative, Stephen Okona, at a private hospital in Nnewi in the state.

Ms Ezeonu, also a medical doctor, said Mr Okona, a police corporal, was treated after he sustained a head injury from a road accident in January and subsequently discharged after his ‘full’ recovery.

The NMA chairperson said after the operative was given his medical bill, he asked for a discount which was granted, but he absconded from the hospital by scaling the perimeter fence.

“He later returned, paid part of the bills, and was allowed home on self-recognition to complete the balance afterwards,” she said.

She said rather than pay the balance, Mr Okona who is from the Nigeria Police Area Command Nnewi, resorted to the use of intimidation to avoid paying his bill.

“Firstly, he came with armed policemen to the consulting room of Dr Ekweogwu in February 2024, to summon him without an official invitation to Nnewi Area Command of Nigeria Police Force.

“The Area Commander on learning about the case, admonished Corporal Okona and asked him to pay his outstanding bills for medical services given to him.

“Still not satisfied, on Saturday 16 March 2024, Corporal Okona, in connivance with four armed policemen from Anambra State Criminal Investigation Department of the police, trailed Dr Ekweogwu as he was leaving his clinic in Nnewi in the afternoon, blocked him with a (private) Toyota SUV, grabbed him and whisked him away in the boot of the vehicle. This is without prior invitation,” she said.

Ms Ezeonu said while being driven for over three hours, Mr Ekweogwu was repeatedly threatened to “settle” with Mr Okona before they would arrive at the SCID office in Awka, but the medical doctor refused.

The NMA chief said Mr Ekweogwu was “made to write a statement in response to a document of a petition he was shown” at the SCID before they drove him back to the hospital in Nnewi to obtain documentary evidence of the treatment rendered to the operative by Mr Ekweogwu.

She said the operatives were given “unrestrained access” to all they asked for at the hospital and subsequently asked the Medical Director of the hospital, Evaristus Afiadigwe, a professor, to honour an invitation within three days at their office.

The operatives, she added, refused to release Mr Ekweogwu on self-recognition and insisted that they would return to their office with Mr Ekweogwu to detain him.

“Following frantic calls from various leaders of our association who came to the hospital, the men reluctantly released Dr Ekweogwu late into the night at the hospital in Nnewi to the NMA leaders, on the order of the Commissioner of Police (in) Anambra State, who was eventually reached about the incident.

“Before leaving, after releasing Dr Ekweogwu, Corporal Okona threatened Dr Ekweogwu verbally that he will use other means to get back at him if the matter isn’t handled to his satisfaction by Nigerian police,” Ms Ezeonu alleged.

The NMA chairperson regretted that the only “crime” of Mr Ekweogwu was treating the police operative to full recovery, requesting payment after granting a discount and allowing him to go home on self-recognition to complete payment afterwards.

Prosecution

Ms Ezeonu said the NMA in the state has condemned the alleged “kidnap, torture, attempted extortion, mental assault and threat to life” of Mr Ekweogwu.

“We demand the immediate arrest, suspension, speedy investigation, trial and appropriate sanctioning of the culprit and his collaborators policemen who carried out this dastardly act, which has brought grave disrepute to the image of the Nigeria Police Force,” she said.

Police speak

Contacted on Tuesday morning, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Aderemi Adeoye, had directed that Mr Ekweogwu should make a statement based on a petition before the police and be granted bail.

“Meanwhile, the case is still under investigation,” the police spokesperson added.

