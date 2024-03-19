The police in Rivers State, south-south Nigeria, have arrested a 16-year-old boy for allegedly raping his 11-year-old schoolmate.

The incident took place in the school premises at Rumukwurusi, Port Harcourt, on Friday, Punch newspaper reported.

Grace Iringe-Koko, the spokesperson in the state, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect to Punch newspaper, said the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department.

“The outcome of the investigation would be made known subsequently,” Mrs Iringe-Koko, a police superintendent said.

According to the newspaper, the suspect’s friends were watching the scene as he allegedly raped the survivor within the school premises before scaling the fence, apparently to escape punishment by the school management

He was, however, picked up by the school authorities.

‘I saw my daughter bleeding seriously’ – Mother

The girl’s mother has appealed to the Rivers State Government and the school management to ensure the suspect is brought to justice.

The mother, who is said to be a widow, made the appeal while appearing on a radio station in Port Harcourt.

Recounting how she got wind of the incident, the woman said she got a call from the school, inviting her to come over, that there was an emergency.

“I had to rush to the school. When I got there, I saw my daughter bleeding seriously. The bleeding was too much.

“I had to secure my daughter first by bringing her to the hospital while the boy was still in the school custody. They said they would hold the boy for me. The doctors have not said anything yet. They are just taking care of her at the moment, but the situation is still like that, no improvement and the money is expensive.

“The school should provide the boy that did that thing and I want justice for my daughter. I’m a widow and I don’t have anybody. It is just me and my children. They should provide the boy.

“He should not go free at all because maybe he has been doing it to other people, but he will not go free this time. And I want people to help me.”

Other rape cases

There has been a surge in reported rape cases in the oil-rich Rivers State.

In July last year, Punch newspaper reported how a nightclub bouncer was arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl at a location in Okija Street, Port Harcourt.

The suspect is said to have sent the girl to buy a recharge card for him. And upon her return, he asked her to bring it inside his room. He locked up the room and increased the volume of music playing from his radio set, and then went on to rape her.

Barely than two months ago, a police officer, simply identified as Emmanuel, was arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in his office at Bori Area command in Khana Local Government Area of the state.

The girl’s guardian told reporters that she sent the victim on an errand only for her return the next day, and upon interrogation, confessed that the police operative raped her in his office till daybreak.

The victim told her guardian that she kept mute because the operative threatened to shoot her if she shouted.

