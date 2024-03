Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed to restore peace in Kaduna State have rescued 16 kidnap victims in the state.

Spokesperson of the army, Onyema Nwachukwu, a major general, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said the troops deployed in 1 Division area of responsibility averted a kidnap attempt by yet to be disclosed violent extremists and insurgent group and rescued the abductees in Tantatu Community of Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“Responding to actionable intelligence the troops on 17 March 2024 at about 10:30pm swiftly tracked the insurgents who had earlier attacked the community in numbers and abducted some of the villagers as hostages.

“On arriving the scene of the incident, the troops tenaciously pursued the insurgents, engaging them in a ferocious exchange of fire and consequently rescuing 16 kidnapped victims. The troops are still exploiting the bushes in continuation of the search and rescue operations to extricate other victims and balk the nefarious activities of the insurgents,” Mr Nwachukwu said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that some terrorists on Sunday returned to Kajuru and abducted over 100 people.

Last week Monday, at least 61 people were abducted at Budah in the same area.

Read Full statement below

The Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja commended the troops for the successful rescue of the kidnap victims and charged them to remain vigilant as they conduct ongoing counter insurgency operations to liberate all troubled areas in the country.

