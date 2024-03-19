Consumer goods giant Unilever has announced plans to cut around 7,500 jobs globally as part of an overhaul aimed at saving around 684 million euros (869 million dollars) over the next three years.

The Marmite-to-Dove soap firm said the jobs affected were largely office-based and that the move came as it looked to invest in technology to boost productivity and save money.

The group said staff would be consulted about the cuts but did not reveal where they will be made.

The jobs were expected to go over the next two years.

Unilever has 128,000 employees globally, with 6,000 in Britain.

Chief executive Hein Schumacher said: “under the growth action plan we have committed to do fewer things better, and with greater impact.

“The changes we are announcing today will help us accelerate that plan.”

He added: “we are committed to carrying out our productivity programme in consultation with employee representatives, and with respect and care for those of our people who are impacted.”

(dpa/NAN)

