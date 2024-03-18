The Court of Appeal in Abuja has dismissed an appeal filed by Felix Okonkwo, a lawyer in the legal team of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, over his unlawful arrest and detention by the police and the State Security Services (SSS).

A three-member panel of the court, led by Joseph Oyewole, unanimously ruled that the appellant (Mr Okonkwo) failed to prove miscarriage of justice in a decision of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, regarding his arrest and detention in 2021.

A member of the court’s panel, Okon Abang, who delivered the lead judgement on Monday, said the suit lacked merit.

The appellants, comprising – Felix Okonkwo, Ikenna Chibuike and Okafor Ugochukwu – had sued the police and the SSS at the FCT High Court for the enforcement of their fundamental human rights.

The trio accused the police and SSS operatives of violating their fundamental rights on 27 September 2021, when they were allegedly arrested, detained and tortured.

The trial court had held the police culpable but exonerated SSS, prompting the appeal by the plaintiffs.

Judgement

In the lead decision, Mr Abang said the video footage tendered as evidence by the appellants at the trial court did not show the SSS as being part of the arrest at the home of Ifeanyi Ejiofor in Anambra State.

Mr Ejiofor was a lawyer to Mr Kanu. He recently pulled out of the IPOB leader’s legal team shortly after Mr Kanu lost his bid to have the trial at the Federal High Court quashed.

The IPOB leader is being tried at the Federal High Court in Abuja for alleged terrorism.

In his legal reasoning, Mr Abang said the decision to award compensatory damages was at the discretion of a judge and could not be dictated by any plaintiff.

The judge noted that the appellants failed to prove any loss they suffered as a result of their arrest and incarceration by the police.

“In my opinion and going by the peculiar facts and circumstances of this case, the N2 million compensation to the appellants was properly awarded.

“I cannot fault the award because the appellant did not give any good reason for them to have been awarded a much higher amount.

“In the final analysis, the appeal lacks merit, and it is accordingly dismissed, the decision of the trial court is hereby affirmed. There is no order as to cost,” Mr Abang said.

The presiding justice of the panel, Joseph Oyewole, and another member Abba Mohammed agreed with the lead decision.

Background

At the trial court, the judge, Samaila Bature had, in his verdict delivered on 24 March 2022, found the police culpable in the unlawful arrest and detention of the appellants.

Consequently, Mr Bature imposed a fine of N2 million against the police in favour of the appellants.

However, the judge did not make any order against the SSS because, according to him, the appellants as plaintiffs did not disclose any cause of action against the secret police (SSS).

The judge, however, did not make any order against the SSS because the appellants, then plaintiffs, did not disclose any cause of action against SSS.

Displeased with the lower court’s findings, Mr Okonkwo and his colleagues approached the Court of Appeal, urging it to find the SSS culpable for their arrest and detention.

In addition, they argued that the N2 million fine imposed on the Nigerian police was inadequate to compensate for the inconveniences they had suffered at the hands of the security agents.

