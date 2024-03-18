MainOne network, whose facilities provide internet services to many parts of western and southern Africa, said it observed stability on its network across the region on Monday morning.

The company disclosed this in a statement posted on its X handle on Monday.

The service provider said it worked with regional partners late last week and over the weekend to reroute traffic with restoration capacity.

“MainOne worked with regional partners late last week and over the weekend to reroute traffic with restoration capacity and our observations are that we have stability on our network across the region this morning,” it said.

These developments, it said, represent a significant milestone to ensure continued connectivity for the West African business community.

“We are actively working with our maintenance partners, vessel owners and permitting authorities to expedite the repair of our submarine cable. We are very optimistic that our cable will be repaired as planned and services fully restored so that we can continue to operate with the continued integrity of the submarine cable.

“We want to assure the West African business community and the public that the region remains open for business. We will continue to provide updates on the progress of the repair efforts through our website and social media channels. We appreciate your patience and understanding,” the company said.

Last Thursday, Nigerians including telecommunications companies, banks, and media among others were hit by an internet outage as a result of damage to international undersea cables supplying them with connectivity.

Confirming the incident, the Nigerian government said the damage affects major undersea cables near Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire and is causing downtime across West and South African countries.

The Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), in a statement through its Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, said the cuts occurred somewhere in Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal, with an attendant disruption in Portugal.

It said that cable companies – West African Cable System (WACS) and African Coast to Europe (ACE) in the West Coast route from Europe – had experienced faults, while SAT3 and MainOne had downtime.

The regulatory body added that similar undersea cables providing traffic from Europe to the East Coast of Africa, like Seacom, Europe India Gateway (EIG), and Asia-Africa-Europe 1 (AAE1), were said to have been cut at some point around the Red Sea.

This, it said, resulted in the degradation of services across these routes.

MainOne, a digital infrastructure service provider, had last Friday said full internet restoration in Nigeria and many parts of sub-Saharan Africa may take about five weeks to be completed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

