Suspected terrorists on Sunday returned to Kajuru and abducted over 100 people, residents of the area have said.

The incident came two days after another at Dogon-Noma, a community in the same Kajuru LGA.

Last Monday, at least 61 people were abducted at Budah in the same area.

Residents said the latest abduction happened around 10 p.m. with gunmen operating without restraint.

One of the residents, Aminu Kajuru, who holds a traditional title in the emirate, lamented that the area is now under terrorists’ siege.

He said since last year bandits kidnapped the Emir of Kajuru, Alhassan Adamu, and members of his family, the area has remained under constant attack.

“For months our monarch was in the hands of the bandits before he was eventually released and since then the situation has degenerated

“From our estimation, over 100 people had been kidnapped as of today (Monday) when the bandits stormed our area.

A youth leader in the area, Harisu Dari, said the terrorists also looted shops and stole food items and other valuables before disappearing into the forest.

He said the bandits ordered residents to come out of their houses and abducted them.

The Kaduna State Government is yet to speak on the incident. The phone number of the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, did not connect Thursday afternoon when PREMIUM TIMES tried to have him comment on the development.

Also, the police spokesperson in the state, Mansir Hassan, could not be reached on the phone.

Kaduna State hosting Nigeria’s largest security formation is frequently under attack by gunmen locally called bandits.

The gunmen recently kidnapped over 250 schoolchildren in Kuriga, a community in the Chikun local government area of the state.

The abductors of the school children are demanding N1 billion ransom to release the pupils.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

