The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, says the federal government has released N12.7 billion to provide meters in Army barracks across the country.

The amount is from the N40 billion earmarked for the mass metering project.

Bolaji Tunji, Special Adviser, Strategic Communication and Media Relations to the Minister, said this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

He quoted the minister as saying this during the flag-off of the metering exercise at the Headquarters of the 9th Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Ikeja Military Cantonment.

He said the exercise would be in phases with the Ikeja cantonment being the first phase of the exercise.

He said that the current exercise would last for six weeks before the second phase begins.

“Mass metering in army formations nationwide will enable us know what is being consumed on a monthly basis in order to ensure appropriate billings and ease collections.

”The overall intention is to eliminate and make estimated billing a thing of the past,” the Minister said, indicating that

the current exercise is part of President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda to ensure regular supply of electricity to army formations nationwide.

“This is one of Mr. President’s objectives as contained in the renewed hope agenda to ensure that electricity supply to the armed forces is prioritised and they do not suffer, especially in the enjoyment of public utilities,” he said.

Mr Adelabu said the smart meters being installed are tamper-proof and would eliminate energy theft.

He said that it would be difficult to bypass the meter which also comes with an app where customers can get statements of their consumption on a monthly basis.

He said that the meter allows interconnectivity between grid and off grid solar power supply.

The minister said that part of the energy blueprint for the country was also to build off grid power sources such as solar energy for military barracks located in remote areas without grid supply.

He said that where there is grid supply, there would be an interchange between the grid and solar supply if not satisfied with the number of hours supplied by the Distribution Companies (DISCOs).

”Beyond metering, we have to prioritise electricity supply to the barracks,” he said.

Mr Adelabu said the metering project would be extended to all military formations in the country with the objective of providing 24 hours power supply to the barracks.

Others speak

Also speaking, Ashade Olatunbosun, Executive Officer of De Haryor Global Services, said that the second phase of the project would begin in Abuja and Enugu, simultaneously.

He said that military formations across the 11 DisCos would benefit from the exercise.

“Army formations in Jos, Abuja, Ibadan, Enugu, Kaduna, Ikeja and Eko DisCos will benefit from the exercise,” he said.

Speaking earlier, A Adetuyi, major-general and commander, 9th Brigade, Nigerian Army, Ikeja, said that the federal government metering initiative was timely as the brigade headquarters has been getting epileptic power supply over time.

Mr Adetuyi said that on investigation, he found out that the brigade was only being given three hours of electricity daily and on some days they do not even get supplies.

”We have tried to resolve this and we have even involved the state government without any result.

”We also discovered that we were always being given estimated bills, though we would not have minded if power supply was regular,” he said. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

