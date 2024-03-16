Police in Enugu have arrested a suspect notorious for robbing residents using a toy gun.

Police spokesman in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, stated on Sunday in Enugu that the suspect was arrested on Wednesday and was arraigned on Friday.

Mr Ndukwe stated that police operatives arrested the 28-year-old-suspect in collaboration with a Neighbourhood Watch Group and recovered the toy pistol from him.

“Investigations reveal that the suspect and his accomplices still at large have been on the watch list of the police for their involvement in several cases of armed robbery, burglary, and stealing,’’ he added.

The police spokesman also stated that the suspect was remanded at the Enugu Correctional Custodial Centre pending the hearing of charges preferred against him.

(NAN)

