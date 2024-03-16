Armed men, suspected to be soldiers, and numbering about 10, on Friday, abducted the Editor of FirstNews and a former Kaduna Bureau Chief of The PUNCH, Segun Olatunji.

Mr Olatunji was picked up at his home in the Iyana Odo, Abule Egba area of Lagos State.

Reacting to the abduction, the management of the online newspaper said the action may not be unconnected with a couple of reports recently published on its platform.

The first report is titled, ‘Revealed: Defence Chief running office like family business – Public Interest Lawyers.’ The report was also published by many other online platforms.

The second report, titled, “EXCLUSIVE: How contractor, company stole N100bn, laundered funds for top govt officials – Investigation,’ was later pulled down by the medium.

Meanwhile, the arrest of the editor has thrown members of staff of the newspaper into panic.

Mr Olatunji’s wife, Abiodun Olatunji, said the armed men arrived at their residence, a few minutes after 6 p.m. and whisked her husband away without leaving any information behind as to where they were taking him.

She said her husband’s ‘abductors’ reached for his phone and seized it immediately they arrived before bundling him into a van and zoomed off.

While narrating the incident, she said efforts to know his offence or where they were taking him to were rebuffed by the stern-looking men.

“Some armed men dressed in military uniform totaling 10 in number (two in uniform and the remaining eight in mufti, but all armed) arrived at our residence at Dauda Oriyomi street, Iyana Odo along Joke Ayo in Abule Egba area of Lagos state and took away my husband.

“They refused to state his offence and where they were taking him to despite all the efforts to make them do so,” Mrs Olatunji said.

The Publisher of FirstNews, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, who also confirmed the incident, said there has been no trace of Mr Olatunji, as his telephone line has been switched off.

He said no one has reached out to the family or the management of FirstNews to disclose the reason for his arrest.

Mr Iworiso-Markson condemned the way and manner his editor was whisked away, stating that he was never invited formally to answer any questions that bordered on national security.

“The management of FirstNews is using this opportunity to call on the military high command and the security agencies to let us know Olatunji’s whereabouts and why he was arrested.

“If there was any infraction that bothers on national security, Olatunji should have first been formally invited rather that this gestapo style of arrest that reminds of the dark days of the military era, where press freedom was stifled,” he said.

