Graduates of the University of Lagos, under the umbrella of UNILAG Mass Communication Alumni Association (UMCAA), have concluded plans to host a three-day “International Communications Festival.”

The event, which will be held on the university campus in April, will, according to the organisers, bring together prominent media practitioners, captains of industry, academics, and scholars to advance progress for the university’s school of communication and the entire institution.

A statement credited to the President of the association, Wale Williams, said the event will be held for the first time since mass communication as a course of study was unbundled by the Nigerian government.

Mr Williams said the programme which is scheduled to hold from 16 to 18 April, aims to foster dialogue, innovation, and collaboration within the field of communication.

He said: “As the number one mass communication department in Nigeria, we are all coming back home to our alma mater to mingle, share thoughts, celebrate, bring our experience to bear and most importantly, see how best we can continue to support our department which is about to be upgraded. We are determined to join the university in helping our new faculty take off with the highest number of resources that they can get.”

Lectures, competitions

Highlighting parts of the festival’s agenda, Mr Williams added that the UMCAA entrepreneurship competition will provide an opportunity for financial assistance to winning teams for business startups. Additionally, exhibitions showcasing products will span across the department for three days.

He said events will also feature ‘Town meets Gown’ with renowned industry figures such as producer Remi Ogunpitan of IBST; Hollywood filmmaker, Ose Oyamendan; former Managing Director of Independent Newspapers, Ted Iwere, and Director General of the National Orientation Agency, Mallam Lanre Issa Onilu, are slated to lead discussions on various aspects of communication and media.

The third day of the event will feature the 6th edition of the UMCAA distinguished lecture series, featuring the publisher of TheCable online, Simon Kolawole, addressing the topic: “The Dilemma between Journalism and Activism.”

To maximise participation, Mr Williams said invitations have been sent to various institutions to participate in the lectures.

