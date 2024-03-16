The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have been knocked out of the men’s football event of the 2023 African Games in Ghana after a 3-2 defeat by Senegal Friday night.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Flying Eagles took an early lead in the second minute through Charles Agada in the match played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday evening.

Idrissa Traore, however, equalised for Senegal in the 21st minute when his low shot beat the time in the encounter.

Chibuzor Izuogu put Nigeria back into the game when he equalised to make it 2-2 through a brilliant free kick.

Pape Diouf converted from the spot for the winning goal to send Senegal to the semi finals.

The Flying Eagles ended their campaign with only one victory against South Sudan, losing their opening match 2-1 to Uganda and 3-2 to Senegal.

Nigeria finished third in the group behind Uganda and Senegal, with South Sudan coming fourth.

After the match, Bosso said he was disappointed at the result and blamed poor preparation for the performance.

“I’m disappointed because this game was the best we have played so far in this tournament.

”I didn’t have enough time to scout for players and what I did was to watch a few games in Uyo and other places .That’s where I saw the two Enyimba players, Daga and Chibueze,” Bosso said.

Nigeria won the men’s football silver at the last African Games in Rabat, Morocco, in 2019 after a 2-0 loss to Burkina Faso in the final

(NAN)

