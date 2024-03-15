Following the death of the late Olubadan of Ibadan land, Lekan Balogun, on Thursday, Olalekan Olakulehin, the Balogun of Ibadanland and leader of the ‘military line’ in the Olubadan system is now next in line to ascend the throne.

According to the Olubadan chieftaincy declaration, succession and elevation to the throne are achieved through promotion, with the most senior chief after the King taking his place in the event of his demise.

The declaration recognises two ruling lines to the throne of Olubadan: Egbe Agba (civil) and Balogun (military), from where Olubadans are appointed on a rotational basis to occupy the stool. The next to the Olubadan and most senior on both lines are the Otun Olubadan and Balogun.

Oba Olakulehin, who is next in line to the throne, hails from Ibadan North from the Okugbaja family in Ita Baale area of Ibadan.

He served in the Nigerian Army and also won the Federal House of Representatives elections under the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the third Republic.

He will be crowned as the 43rd Olubadan upon the approval of the state governor, Seyi Makinde.

According to tradition, the next in line to Mr Olakulehin after he is crowned is High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, who heads the civil line as Otun Olubadan of Ibadan.

The Oyo State government had, in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary, confirmed the death of the late Olubadan on Thursday night.

The late Olubadan died after a brief illness at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan. He will be buried according to Islamic rights on Friday at 4 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

