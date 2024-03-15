The lying-in-state for the late Olubadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, has commenced.

The remains of the late monarch arrived at the Mapo hall, in Ibadan around 2 p.m. for the lying- -in-state ceremony.

The body will thereafter be moved to the Ali-Iwo area of Ibadan for burial according to Muslim rites by 4 p.m.

Speaking with journalists at the venue, former governor of Oyo state, Rashidi Ladoja, said the Ibadan traditional system remains unchanged, adding that the Olubadan seat is not vacant.

Mr Ladoja stated that there is no rancour and controversy regarding the selection of the new Olubadan.

Mr Ladoja, who is the Otun Olubadan of Ibadan, added that the date for the coronation of a new Olubadan will be announced once burial rites are completed for the late Olubadan.

“What we are saying is that there is no vacuum at all. We know who is going to be the next Olubadan. In Ibadan, we are known to be very peaceful people; there’s no rancour. As soon as the burial rites are completed, we will give a date for the coronation of the next Olubadan,” he said.

