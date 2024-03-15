The Champions League draw conducted on Friday has served up some mouthwatering fixtures for the quarter-finals

Top on the cards is the looming titanic clash between Manchester City and Real Madrid

Manchester City, the reigning champions, will need to overcome Real Madrid once again to defend their title.

Last season, City triumphed over the 14-time winners in a thrilling semi-final en route to their historic treble.

This promises to be another epic encounter between the two European giants.

Meanwhile, Arsenal face a stern test against Bayern Munich.

The Gunners will host the Bavarians in the first leg, with a familiar face lining up against them: former Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Kane boasts a remarkable record against Arsenal, having netted 14 goals in just 17 North London derbies during his Tottenham years.

Considering Kane’s current red-hot form in which he has an impressive 36 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions this season, the Gunners will be wary of the Three Lions skipper.

The remaining quarter-final ties see Barcelona face Paris Saint-Germain, and Borussia Dortmund take on Atletico Madrid.

Should both Arsenal and Manchester City progress through their respective challenges, they will do battle in the semi-final.

Interestingly, this year’s Champions League final is scheduled for the magnificent Wembley stadium.

