President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Temitope Ilori to serve as the Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) for an initial term of four years, spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale wrote in a Thursday statement.

Mr Ngelale described Ms Ilori as a senior lecturer in the Department of Community Medicine at the University of Ibadan, and a consultant family physician at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

“She obtained her MBBS degree from the University of Ibadan and had her residency training at the University College Hospital, Ibadan. She is a fellow of the Faculty of Family Medicine, West African College of Physicians, and won the A.O. Senbanjo Prize in 2012. She is also an associate fellow of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN).

“Ms Ilori has both Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Human Nutrition and Dietetics from the University of Ibadan, and she is a PhD fellow in the Department of Family Medicine and Primary Care, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Witwatersrand, South Africa. She has co-authored over 30 publications in peer-reviewed scientific journals.

“She was Commissioner for Health in Osun State from 2011 to 2014 and Chairperson of the Osun State Agency on Control of HIV/AIDS (O-SACA).

“The president expects the new Director-General to bring her wealth of experience and expertise into this seminal role to achieve the mandate of NACA which includes the coordination, monitoring, and evaluation of the implementation of the Strategic National Plan for the Control of HIV/AIDS/STDs, as well as the mobilization of resources for an effective and sustainable response to HIV/AIDS/STDs.”

In a separate statement, Mr Ngelale announced that President Tinubu approved the relocation of NACA to the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

NACA was previously domiciled in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The relocation of NACA to the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare is to foster synergy and enhance collaboration in pursuit of the nation’s goal to achieve the 95-95-95 pathway for ending the AIDS epidemic, Mr Ngelale wrote.

“In line with his topmost priority of manifesting the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration across sectors, the president is determined to consistently harmonize institutions within and between the different sectors in the country, ensuring improved coordination and synergy among agencies for efficient and qualitative service delivery to all Nigerians.”

