Bauchi State governor, Bala Muhammad, on Wednesday, said he would support Abdul Ningi, a senator from the state who was suspended by the Senate.

Mr Ningi was suspended on Tuesday after he alleged that the 2024 budget was padded with over N3 trillion.

Though the senator apologised and said he was quoted out of context, some prominent senators, especially the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, insisted Mr Ningi must be suspended.

He will not engage in any legislative activities nor will he have access to the chamber during the suspension period.

On Wednesday, Mr Muhammad took to his official X handle to declare his support for Mr Ningi.

The governor said he made it clear to members of the state executive council that he would support the senator.

In his tweet, Mr Muhammad, who was also a senator and a former minister, empathised with the need for others (especially those in power) to accommodate different opinions.

“In today’s State Executive Council meeting, I made it clear that I stand firm in our support for Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi, @Sen_AbdulNingi, of Bauchi Central.

“I emphasised the importance of preserving dissent within our political landscape without resorting to punitive actions.

“I am committed to examining Senator Ningi’s situation further. It is common knowledge that Senator Ningi is one of the best-performing senators whose heritage and uprightness, ancestry and integrity are worthy of praise,” he tweeted.

Mr Ningi was first elected House of Representatives member in 1999 and was re-elected in 2003 and 2007.

In 2011, he went to the Senate to represent Bauchi Central District.

