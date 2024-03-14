The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Wednesday reserved a ruling in a motion filed by the police against 20 former leaders of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) charged with attempted murder.

In the suit, marked: CR/042/2023, the former union leaders, including a former National Chairman, Lucky Osesua, were arraigned before Justice Yusuf Halilu.

They are charged with five counts of attempted murder, breach of peace and assault.

Also charged are Dayyabu Garga, Humble Obinna, Akinolu Olabisi, Godwin Nwaka, Tiamiu Sikiru, Abdulmimin Shaibu and John Amajuoyi.

Others are Zaira Aregbo, Patrick Erhivwor, Stephen Ogheneruemu, Gift Ukponku, Sunday Ezeocha and seven others.

The union members were alleged to have attacked NUPENG President, Wiliams Akporeha; General Secretary, Wale Afolabi and the newly elected National Chairman of the PTD branch of NUPENG, Augustine Egbon.

The NUPENG members were particularly alleged to have acted “in a manner likely to cause the death of one Comrade Wiliams Akporeha and Comrade Augustine Egbon”, when they laid siege at PTD’s office at No. 50 Moses Majekodenmi Crescent, Utako District in Abuja on 1 November.

In the suit, the defendants were further accused of voluntarily causing grievous bodily harm to Williams Akporeha, Olawale Afolabi, Solomon Kilanko and Augustine Egbon.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Justice Halilu reserved a ruling in an application filed by the prosecution counsel, Frank Longe, seeking the revocation of the defendants ‘ bail.

Mr Longe at the resumed sitting on the case today told the court that the prosecution filed a motion on 1 March.

The motion is marked M/4807/24 and asks the court for the bail of the defendants to be revoked and a restraining order issued.

He added that the defendants are threatening the lives of the prosecution witnesses and their family members.

Mr Longe claimed that until it is stopped, the case can not go on and therefore pleaded with the court to do the needful.

Responding, the defence counsel, Christopher Oshomegie, told the court that his clients have never departed from what the court ordered them when bail was granted.

He added that the names and places of alleged people being threatened were not given.

Mr Oshomegie argued that the prosecution had not shown any documents on the threat.

“He is asking the court to take away the liberty of these men without giving the materials to do so.

“This issue is a ‘leadership tussle ‘ they are doing this because the election is coming up on Friday,” he told the court.

However, Mr Longe told the court that their witnesses were not in court because they went for a burial.

He, therefore, prayed for a date.

Justice Halilu, however, adjourned until 29 April for trial but reserved ruling in the application for revocation of bail and restraining order.

He ordered the defendants to remain on the bail earlier granted them by the court.

Justice Halilu on 12 February adjourned the case after Mr Longe informed the court that the prosecution had filed an additional proof of evidence.

The judge noted that there was a contractual agreement between the court and the defendants, adding that bail was a constitutional right since the defendants were presumed innocent by the Constitution.

He then warned the defendants to avoid doing anything that might cause revocation of their bail.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor said he was ready to go on with the case having brought some of its witnesses to court.

The counsel then informed the court that the defendants were still going about to cause trouble even though they were on bail.

The defence counsel, Christopher Oshomegie, denied the allegation and argued that his clients were gentlemen who would never engage in such criminal acts.

He urged the court to protect the defendants from those he described as ‘power mongers.

(NAN)

