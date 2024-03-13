The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said some of the reported kidnap incidents within Abuja were ‘stage managed’

The minister stated this on Wednesday shortly after he held a closed door meeting with the Senate on Wednesday.

Mr Wike appeared before the lawmakers alongside the FCT Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igweh, to discuss the rising cases of kidnapping and other security challenges in the territory.

The duo were summoned by the Senate last month after the lawmakers expressed displeasure with the deteriorating security situation and rising criminal activities in the territory.

Mr Wike told journalists that some of the kidnapping incidents were arranged.

“Some of the kidnapping stories you hear are stage-managed by people. There are some internal arrangements.

“Take for example, you have a housekeeper or a driver in the house who will plot to kidnap the child of their boss. In such a case, what do you expect us to do? What we can do is to ensure that the person that is kidnapped is released,” he said.

The minister stressed that the arrest of wanted kidnappers who had been terrorising FCT in the past has reduced kidnapping incidents in the FCT.

According to him “the senators agreed with his submission that the territory’s security situation has improved.”

“The Senators agreed that security has improved in the FCT. Let me also say that there is no part of the world where criminality has been abated. We have heard several times in the United States of America, where criminals go to school and shoot students. So people should not have that impression that you cannot have one crime or the other. What we need is being able to limit or reduce the level of insecurity.

“We are not saying we have gotten to where we want to be, but we are doing a lot and people should acknowledge that what used to be is not what we are seeing now. We will continue to do our best to ensure that we provide the best to our people”, he said.

Mr Wike promised improved security and more infrastructure that will further develop the territory.

He said during the discussion, the senators also made some suggestions on how to further improve the situation.

“They (lawmakers) provided some suggestions on ways forward. What is important is what the FCT should expect from now is improved security, more infrastructure”, he said.

