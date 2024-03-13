The Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has filed criminal charges against Mikano International Limited for alleged obstruction of justice.

According to a statement by the Acting Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the commission, Adamu Abdullahi, the FCCPC accused Mikano International Limited of actions that hindered the lawful investigation process initiated by the commission.

The commission said it got a search warrant from the Federal High Court in Abuja on 16 December 2022 to conduct searches on several generator companies.

It said the court, after finding sufficient evidence of questionable conduct and business practices among these companies, authorised the search.

Mr Abdullahi said the commission proceeded in the investigation and investigatory efforts including securing the order because of a high prioritisation of the electricity power industry both from a primary/substantive production, and alternative power sources standpoints.

He emphasised the significant importance of power and its costs to businesses and households, especially small businesses and vulnerable households, stressing the serious nature of any practices in the sector that exploit or harm consumers.

“That investigation is currently at various stages. Extensive briefings with topmost officials in government, and evidence gathering from relevant targets have also occurred.

“As part of the investigation, and to ensure compliance with the law, the Commission on March 8th, 2024, filed criminal charges against one of the targets (Mikano International Limited and others) of the investigation.

“The charges are with respect to the target’s actions during the execution of the search warrant and thereafter, which the Commission considers an obstruction of justice and a lawful investigation; and failure to comply with legitimate requests in order to frustrate the investigation,” Mr Abullahi said.

He said the charges allege violations of Sections 28(5), 33, 110, and 111 of the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) which provide and mandate companies to comply and be transparent in investigative procedures.

The commission said it is strongly committed to ensuring compliance and transparency in the enforcement of the law.

The commission said it will continue to enforce the law fairly and humanely for both consumers and businesses, but will not tolerate any action by any that weakens the regulatory framework or encourages others to violate the law as that leads to exploitation of consumers.

