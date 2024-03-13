The police have shut the popular Wuse market in Abuja following the recent crisis in the market.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that crisis broke out in the market on Tuesday after an inmate, identified as Ibrahim Yahaya, 27, was shot dead by security operatives as he tried to escape from custody.

No fewer than 10 shops and eight vehicles were burnt down.

When our reporter visited the market on Wednesday, it was locked while armed policemen were guarding it to forestall further breakdiwn of law and order.

Shop owners who wanted to go into the market for the day’s business as well as customers were turned back by the police.

Abubakar Danladi, who works as an agent in the market, told this reporter that the market was locked early on Wednesday and no one had been allowed to enter since then.

Mr Danladi, who hails from Damaturu in Yobe State, said he has been working in the market for about three years as an agent directing customers to shops.

He complained that he had not taken his breakfast because with the shutting of the market his source of income had been blocked.

“I have not eaten anything since morning. We have been standing here so that they can open the market for us. What the police are doing is not good,” he lamented.

“The police will arrest us here and take us to court, they will not allow us to call our lawyer or call our relatives. This does not affect me because they used to cover me, but I am talking about others like me,” he said.

Correctional Service confirms killing inmate

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), FCT Command, has confirmed that its personnel shot and killed Mr Yahaya contrary to speculations that he was killed by the police.

NCoS, however, said its personnel acted within the law to prevent the deceased from escaping.

“The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) wishes to condole with the family of the deceased inmate who was shot by an armed squad personnel on Tuesday, 12th March, 2024, at Wuse in Abuja, FCT.

“The incidence which led to pandemonium around Wuse in FCT is unfortunate and regretted. However, it is important to note that the personnel acted within the precinct of the law to prevent the inmate from escaping.

“Section 20 of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act 2019 empowers correctional officers to use firearm to disable an escaping inmate. It is unfortunate that in the process of disabling the said escapee, he lost his life,” the Service said in a statement by its spokesperson, Adamu Duza.

NCoS assured the public of the safe and secure custody of all those legally interned as well as humane treatment of all inmates in its custody.

“The Service wishes to sympathise with all those who incurred losses as a result of the pandemonium that followed.

“The Controller of Corrections, FCT Command, assures all residents of the FCT to go about their normal businesses as the situation is under control,” it added.

