Seventeen commissioners of the National Population Commission (NPC) took their oath of office and allegiance before President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday in Abuja.

NPC is Nigeria’s principal data mining commission responsible for collecting, collating, analysing and publishing data about the Nigerian people and economy.

It also has the mandate to undertake demographic sample surveys, compile, collate and publish migration and civil registration statistics as well as monitor the country’s population policy.

A fortnight ago, the Senate screened and confirmed the 17 commissioners out of the 19 whose nominations were sent by President Tinubu as two others did not appear for screening.

Those who took the oath of office on Wednesday were Emmanuel Eke (Abia), Clifford Zirra (Adamawa), Chidi Ezeoke (Anambra), Isa Buratal (Borno), Alex Ukam (Cross River), and Blessyn Brume-Maguha (Delta).

Others were Jeremiah Nwankwegu (Ebonyi), Tony Alyejina (Edo), Ejike Ezeh (Enugu), Abubakar Damburam (Gombe), Uba Nnabue (Imo), and Sa’adatu Garba (Kaduna).

Others still were Aminu Tsanyawa (Kano), Yori Afolabi (Kogi), Mary Afan (Plateau), Saany Sale (Taraba) and Ogiri Henry (Rivers).(NAN)

