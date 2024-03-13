The police in Enugu State, south-east Nigeria, say they have rescued a security officer abducted in the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku Ozalla, in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state.

UNTH is the teaching hospital of the University of Nigeria.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how gunmen attacked the hospital on Tuesday morning and abducted the security officer and a deputy director at the facility.

Some staff members of the hospital had told this newspaper that the deputy director was trailed to the premises of the hospital around 9 a.m. on Tuesday and shot at her SUV vehicle.

The deputy director, also a nurse, was identified as Ngozi Mbah.

A video clip showing a Toyota SUV with bullet holes reportedly belonging to the abducted deputy director has been circulating on social media.

“One of our nurses just got abducted now. This is her vehicle,” a voice said in the background of the 26-second clip, seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

The clip was uploaded on Facebook at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Rescue

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said in the statement that the security officer had been rescued by police operatives.

“He was rescued at Ishi-Ozalla in the same local government area at about 11:45 p.m. on the same date of the incident, following intense operations immediately launched to rescue the victims and apprehend the assailants,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Kanayo Uzuegbu, according to the statement, has ordered the police operatives and complementary teams from Neighbourhood Watch Group, Forest Guards and local vigilantes to ensure the rescue of the deputy director and arrest the hoodlums.

The statement urged residents of the area to report to the police any suspected individuals found within their neighbourhood or in the forest close to their areas.

Not the first

This is not the first time UNTH has been attacked.

Gunmen had, in November 2023, abducted a resident doctor attached to the hospital.

The resident, Orockarrah Orock, would later escape from captivity after a few hours.

