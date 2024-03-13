A 27-year-old convict, Ibrahim Yahaya, has been shot dead in Abuja by some corrections personnel after he allegedly jumped down from the vehicle conveying him to prison in a bid to escape.

Josephine Adeh, the Police Public Relations Officer in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

She said the convict, apprehended by the operatives of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) Task Force, was tried and convicted by a Mobile Court sitting in Wuse Market.

“The convict, alongside others were being conveyed to the prison when he reportedly jumped from the vehicle and took to his heels in an attempt to escape.

“Two armed corrections personnel, who were in the vehicle, went after him and, in the process, shot him.

“The convict was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors on ground confirmed him dead,” she said.

According to her, the development led an irate mob who witnessed the situation to set ablaze eight vehicles and 10 shops in the environment.

She said the situation generated uproar from residents but was brought under control by a combined effort of the Federal Fire Service and other security agencies.

Ms Adeh said normalcy had been restored in the area while investigation into the incident had commenced.

She said the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the FCT, Benneth Igweh, had enjoined residents to go about their lawful businesses without fear.

The CP urged residents to report suspicious activities to the police through 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

