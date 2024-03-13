President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Udo Atang, the most senior director in the FCT Administration (FCTA), as its pioneer Head of Civil Service Commission.

Anthony Ogunleye, director of Press, Office of the FCT Minister, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mr Ogunleye also announced the appointment of 10 permanent secretaries for various secretariats of the FCTA as provided for in the FCT Civil Service Commission Law, 2018.

He identified them as Adam Babagana (North-east), Wanki Ibrahim (North-east ), Asmau Mukhtar (North-west), Dogo Bodinga (North-west), Olusa Olusegun (South-west) and Adetoyi Kolawole (South-west).

Others are Grace Adayilo (North-central), Olubunmi Olowookere (North-central), Ibe Chukwuemeka (South-east) and Okonkwo Nonubari (South-south).

The director also announced the appointment of Emeka Ezeh as chairman of the commission, with six others as commissioners, representing the six geopolitical zones.

He identified the commissioners as Ahmed Mohammed (North-west), Anthony Okeah (South-south), Mohammed Ibrahim (North-east), Miskoom Naantuam (North-central), Jide Jimoh (South-west) and Barrister Azubike (South-east).

“Similarly, Mr President also approved the following to fill existing vacancies in some critical agencies of the FCTA.

“They are: Abdulkadir Zulkarfi as Coordinator Satellite Town Development Department; Felix Obuah, Coordinator Abuja Metropolitan Management Council; and Oladiran Akindele, Coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Council (AIIC),” he said.

The director said that the appointments take immediate effect, adding the appointees would be sworn in on 18 March.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, had on 13 October, announced Mr Tinubu’s approval for the establishment of the Civil Service Commission for the FCT.

The appointments, therefore, mark the full implementation of the FCT Civil Service Commission Law, 2018.

(NAN)

