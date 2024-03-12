In a bid to facilitate a seamless transition in the implementation of aspects of the Oronsaye Report, Agora Policy, an Abuja-based policy think tank, has provided key recommendations for the government.

President Bola Tinubu recently decided to implement the Stephen Oronsaye report, which advocates a more streamlined government through the merger and elimination of certain agencies.

The think tank on Tuesday in its policy note written by Joe Abah, former director general of the Bureau of Public Service Reform, highlighted the complexity of government mergers.

It emphasised the need for a thorough understanding of the process, which demands time, expertise, planning, and adequate resources.

The policy note highlighted the importance of allocating a dedicated budget to cover the expenses associated with the transition.

In addition to the 10-member committee previously announced by the government, Agora Policy recommends the establishment of specific merger committees for each agency involved to ensure a focused and detailed strategy for the merging process.

The policy note also emphasised the need to sensitise the public about the realistic achievements that can be expected within the given timeline.

While the 10-member committee has been given 12 weeks, Agora Policy recommends a minimum of six months for a more thorough and effective transition.

To kickstart the process, Agora Policy recommends an immediate independent audit of assets and staff across all affected agencies.

The policy note also recommends a comprehensive review of mandates, management arrangements, and organizational structures.

Addressing the sensitive issue of staffing, the Agora Policy called for a sequential approach starting with the redeployment of personnel to other parts of the public service where their skills are needed.

However, the think tank also acknowledged the possibility of job losses, emphasising the importance of offering enhanced packages for voluntary exits.

“There is a need to rationalise staffing. This should be done sequentially, starting with redeploying people to other parts of the public service where their skills may be needed. However, it would be better to be upfront with the public and the trade unions that some people would have to go. Efforts should be made to offer enhanced packages for people to go, first on a voluntary basis.

“The process for subsuming agencies under other agencies, relocating them to new ministries or abolishing them should use the same principles, including audit of assets, staff audits and rationalisation of staff.

“The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation should improve on its record-keeping, particularly for important reports like the Joda, Ayida, and Oronsaye reports, and ensure that they are posted online for ease of access,” the note read in parts.

To address the resource implications that come with the complexity of merging government agencies, the policy note recommended the guidance that was prepared by the Bureau of Public Service Reform nearly 10 years ago.

It said It is crucial to ensure that the implementation is carried out correctly to ensure that the solution goes not worsen the existing issues.

