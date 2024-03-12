Troops of the Nigerian Army have uncovered and neutralised a major firearms and drone manufacturing factory, operated by armed fighters of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Delta State, south-south Nigeria.

The spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Nwachukwu, a major general, said that six members of the IPOB militia arm, Eastern Security Network (ESN), were apprehended during the operation at the factory which is at Onicha Ulona in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta.

He said the intelligence-led operation revealed that the dissidents were using the factory to carry out criminal activities to terrorise neighbouring communities and innocent citizens.

According to him, upon swooping in on the illegal factory, the troops were met with stiff resistance, but they overpowered the armed fighters in a fierce firefight that followed.

“The gallant troops neutralised two of the fighters and recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition.

“Items captured by the troops include a wide range of IPOB/ESN firearms, ammunition, an Improvised Explosive Device and a drone manufacturing factory.

“Other items recovered are a variety of weapons, drones under construction, with prototypes, Improvised Explosive Device materials, a fully equipped workshop, and several power generating sets.

“Troops also apprehended four male and two female fighters during the operation,” he said.

Mr Nwachukwu assured the public of the army’s commitment to dismantling terrorists’ and insurgents’ networks in their effort to mitigate security challenges in the nation.

He urged members of the public to continue to support the Nigerian army and other security agencies in their efforts to restore peace and stability in the country.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

