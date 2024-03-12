The Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, has narrated how he brokered peace between feuding crop farmers and cattle herders in Guri Local Government Area of his state.

The governor said he was initially wrongly informed by his officials that a Fulani leader was behind the conflict between the two groups such that he threatened to have the man identified as Lamido Gide killed.

Mr Namadi said he believed the extreme measure of eliminating the suspected trouble leader was necessary to save the lives of thousands of residents who are the victims of the conflict in the area.

The governor spoke while attending a feast held on Sunday at Bodala in Guri LGA to commemorate the restoration of peace to the area.

“Some officials told me that the problem with Guri is one Lamido Gide, and they said that as long as he is alive there won’t be peace in Guri.

“I invited him (Mr Gide) and in the presence of the police commissioner I told him that one of two must happen, it’s either you allow peace to reign or I will order for your shooting. I will rather waste you to save hundreds of thousands of lives,” the governor narrated at the event.

The elated governor said reconciliation between the two groups was achieved after he engaged Mr Gide whom he earlier had a wrong impression about.

“Mr Gide’s contribution to the peace initiative cannot be quantified. Being fair and just to all parties is what will guarantee peace and tranquillity among conflicting parties. If I had accepted the earlier notion about Mr Gide that he will never allow peace to reign, without inviting him, we could have been in trouble up to now,” the governor said at the event also attended by Mr Gide.

He cautioned indigenous herders about harbouring strange people in their midst.

“Don’t allow strange people to come and destabilise the existing peace we have been enjoying over the years. Any Ardo (Fulani leader) who allows a troublesome person to settle (in Guri or Kirikassamma) should have himself blamed.

“No one should allow any new person settle without the consent of the Emir of Hadejia,” the governor said.

The troubled areas

Guri and neighbouring Kirikasamma council areas have fertile land suitable for farming and grazing. However, the struggle for control of the lush land has led to deadly conflicts between farmers and herders over the years. With a landmass of 1,062 and 797 each, both council areas cover the ‘Baturiya’ wetlands game reserve.

Aside from grazing and farming, the natural wetland is also home to around 378 migratory bird species from Europe and Australia.

Residents said the area has been visited by members of the Wildlife Conservation Foundation, including Prince Philip and King Charles.

Although over the years, both areas have been the hotbeds of farmer-herder conflicts in Jigawa State, the migration of strange herders seasonally in the area has worsened the conflict, resulting in many deaths.

