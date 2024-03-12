The Federal High Court in Ibadan on Tuesday remanded a 33-year-old man, Adamu Babangida, over his alleged involvement in acts of terrorism.

The presiding judge, Ekerete Akpan, ordered Mr Babangida to be remanded in Agodi correctional centre after he had pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Mr Akpan adjourned the matter until 25 April for hearing on bail application.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, Aderonke Imama, informed the court that the defendant was arraigned on seven counts, including transporting of sophisticated weapons, engagement in terrorism, unlawful possession of live ammunitions, aiding and abetting terrorism as well as obstruction of security operatives from carrying out their lawful duties.

Mrs Imama added that Mr Babangida was arrested in January 2023, while conveying 20.76 MN special live ammunition and other sophisticated weapons with the intention of equipping terrorists.

The prosecutor stated that Mr Babangida resides in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

She added that the defendant was apprehended by military operatives in the Ibadan II division while transporting the sophisticated weapons with a Toyota bus with reg. no. ARS76XA.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 26(A), 4(B) 41 (A), 43 (1A) of the Terrorism, Prohibition and Prevention Act 2022.

However, the defendant had, through his counsel, Suraj Musa, protested to the court, wondering why his other suspects that were arrested along with him were not arraigned.

Mr Babangida alleged that four people were arrested, but he was the only one that was arraigned in court.

But te prosecution argued that the defendant should focus on his own matter and not about other suspects.

