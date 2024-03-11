The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has approved a one-week nationwide warning strike to protest what it described as a ‘selective payment’ of parts of the university workers’ withheld salaries.

Last week, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of SSANU and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) issued a one-week ultimatum for the government to pay its members, PREMIUM TIMES reported.

However, at the end of the ultimatum last weekend, SSANU’s NEC approved a warning strike at its meeting held at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).

“If nothing is done by the Federal Government to positively address this situation and respond to our previous letters to them, the members of the two unions may be forced to meet soon to take all lawful and stringent decisions on the matter,” the statement reads in part.

The National Vice President of the union, Adbulsalam Abdussobuur, also told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday that SSANU declared the strike and awaits its NASU counterpart to hold its NEC meeting to decide before JAC would announce the commencement of the strike.

SSANU and NASU’s major demand is the payment of their members’ withheld salaries during the prolonged strike in 2022. Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have been paid four months of the withheld salaries as directed by President Bola Tinubu, a development both SSANU and NASU described as unfair and selective.

Withheld salaries

In 2022, two months after ASUU commenced a nationwide strike, both SSANU and NASU embarked on nationwide industrial action that further crippled activities across the campuses.

The action was to protest the government’s failure to fulfil its promises to the workers and what they described as gross underfunding of the universities.

At the time, the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari invoked a ‘No Work, No Pay’ policy and withheld the workers’ salaries.

The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) also took part in the strike at the time.

SSANU queried the rationale behind the government’s insistence on the “no work, no pay policy,” saying due process was followed before embarking on the strike that lasted four months. Till the end of his tenure, Mr Buhari never authorised the payment of the workers.

Selective payments

However, in October, Mr Tinubu announced that his government would pay four months of the withheld salaries to members of ASUU, a decision that raised concerns over what would be the fate of the members of the other unions.

The SSANU National Vice President, Mr Salaam, told this newspaper at the time that the directive appeared to be selective, in favour of a single union out of others whose members’ salaries were withheld.

He said the president’s directive, if not reviewed to include SSANU and other unions, could be a recipe for disaster as he threatened another round of strikes if SSANU members’ withheld salaries were not paid alongside that of ASUU.

Other demands

SSANU is also protesting the non-implementation of the 25 and 35 per cent salary increases announced by the government last year.

“It is, however, sad to note that over six months after, this wage award has not been implemented in the monthly salaries of our members even though the sum of N100 billion naira was provided for in the budget for that purpose,” it said in Monday’s communique.

“NEC also demands that the government should expedite action on the renegotiation of the new national minimum wage as the current national minimum wage has completely been made useless by the hyperinflation currently ravaging the country,” the union wrote.

It also asked the government to reconstitute a committee to continue the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement it had with the government.

SSANU further noted: “NEC in session noted with dismay the continued delay by the government, despite several letters and correspondences and interactions written to it to pay our members the outstanding Earned Allowances. We are aware that the sum of N50 billion was appropriated in the 2023 budget for this purpose.

“NEC, therefore, calls on the government to as a matter of urgency release the already appropriated funds for payment of Earned Allowances to our members to avert any industrial disharmony in the university system”.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

