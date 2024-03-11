The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to consider reopening the county’s borders and allow the importation of food items to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.

The appeal was contained in a statement on Monday issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature, after Mr Yusuf received the Controller General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, at the Government House in Kano.

The governor lamented the federal government’s policy of border closure, which he described as one of the reasons for the hike in the price of commodities and the attendant hardship in the country.

“We wish to appreciate the president’s intervention in the ongoing national food initiative which he considers Kano as the host for the initiative to be launched, believing that the programme will cushion the effects of food scarcity if implemented,” the statement quoted Mr Yusuf.

“According to the governor, another immediate intervention that can make food available and affordable to our teaming population is for the Federal Government to consider the reopening of the borders and allow free importation of commodities.

“Governor Yusuf emphasized the prevalent hardships faced by the populace, particularly during the sacred month of Ramadan, underscoring the necessity of opening the borders to alleviate their distress”, Mr Bature said in the statement.

Meanwhile, the governor expressed satisfaction with the Customs Service’s plan to distribute seized food items to the citizens of Kano. He urged the Customs Service to ensure that distribution reaches those most affected.

In his remarks, according to the statement, Mr Adeniyi reiterated the significance of fortifying the bond between the Nigeria Customs Service and the Kano community, emphasizing the Service’s deeper commitment to collaboration and mutual understanding.

He pledged to implement policies aimed at refining business processes and fostering engagement with stakeholders.

While in Kano interacting with various stakeholders, Mr Adeniyi also stated that the Service had made comprehensive arrangements to address the current challenges of food scarcity and hardship in Kano by distributing essential food items to the state’s residents, the statement said.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari closed Nigeria’s borders to stop the importation of food products, particularly rice, and illegal arms and ammunition into Nigeria.

