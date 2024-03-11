The Tinubu administration’s position on the digital currency world has been “confusing”, starting with the lifting of the ban imposed by the former administration and now back to a clampdown on the crypto giant, Binance.

However, the lawmakers are not doing any better in sending out clear messages. Last week saw the House of Representatives dishing out messages that are equally confusing.

The week started with the House Committee on Financial Crimes threatening arrest warrant on the management of Binance over its failure to appear before the lawmakers for an ongoing investigative hearing into the activities of the company.

The lawmakers ignored the plea by Binance lawyer, Senator Ihenyen, who stated that the ongoing impasse between the Nigerian government and Binance makes it impossible for the company to send another set of representatives into Nigeria.

Three days after the threat of arrest, on Wednesday, the House, following a motion by Ibrahim Isiaka (APC, Ogun), lampooned the executive for the crackdown on Binance and other cryptocurrency platforms.

In the motion, the lawmaker argued that the government was at risk of sending conflicting messages to international investors with the clampdown.

“Binance and other cryptocurrency exchanges and cryptocurrency transactions have not been banned in the USA even after a U.S. court ruling in the case filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against Binance, fined Binance $4.3 billion for a violation of anti-money laundering laws, international financial transaction sanctions violations and unlicensed money transmitting and included the resignation of the company’s founder and Chief Executive Officer,” he said.

This is one of the numerous examples of the House issuing conflicting directives on the subject matter.

Repeated motion on census

During the week, a motion to investigate the N200 billion spent on the botched National Population Census was passed by the House.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Clement Akanni (PDP-Osun), during plenary in Abuja on Thursday.

But the House had in November last year decided on a similar motion with the same resolution. This shows that the House has a poor record-keeping system and a lacks synergy on decisions and resolutions.

Like other Nigerians, lawmakers suffer power outage

For years, Nigerians have been battling poor power supply. Even the lawmakers who have the responsibility of bringing motions to the floor of the House don’t even have power supply in their offices.

Deputy Speaker Ben Kalu during Tuesday’s plenary session, said Nigeria’s National Assembly complex did not get electricity from AEDC, and that the complex was being powered by a generator. Unfortunately for the lawmakers, some offices are not even getting supply from the generators.

Some lawmakers could not stay in their offices last week.

Chinedu Ogah, a member from Ebonyi State, on Tuesday, raised a point of privilege that his constituents are being shortchanged by the National Assembly because the power outage is preventing him from discharging his duty as an elected representative.

The poser remains, should Nigerians be expecting legislative intervention from the lawmakers – these same lawmakers that cannot help themselves?

Move to review the 2024 budget amid budget padding scandal

At the time the lawmakers passed the 2024 budget, the Naira was trading at about N800 to a dollar. But the Nigerian currency is currently trading at N1600 to a dollar.

The House last week resolved to review the parameters of the 2024 budget due to the depreciation of the Naira against major currencies.

The lawmakers, on Thursday, mandated its Committees on National Planning and Economic Development, Appropriation and Finance, to review the parameters in the budget, particularly the exchange rate.

This resolution was a sequel to a motion of urgent public importance moved by Kafilat Ogbara (APC, Lagos) during plenary.

However, this planned review is coming amid a budget padding scandal rocking the National Assembly.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported the allegation of budget passing by the Northern Senators Forum (NSF).

Abdul Ningi, the Bauchi senator, who also heads the Forum, in an interview with BBC Hausa, said that the National Assembly debated and passed N25 trillion as the 2024 budget and not the N28.7 trillion that is being implemented by the federal government. He also claimed that the budget was skewed against northern Nigeria.

It’s not clear how the National Assembly will carry out this review amid these allegations.

Parliamentary State: Group of 60 lawmakers continue push

The group of 60 lawmakers pushing the abolition of the presidential system for the parliamentary system has continued their advocacy.

Last week, they met with the Arewa Consultative Forum to draw support for the constitution alteration bills.

The lawmakers and the leadership of ACF had a closed-door session at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

Despite the slim chances of the bills scaling all constitutional amendment hurdles, the lawmakers continue the push.

So far, they have met with Aminu Dantata, an elder statesman from Kano, Bisi Akande, a former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ango Abdullahi, leader of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), and others.

