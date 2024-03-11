Power outage in the hallowed chamber of the Senate, caused by a faulty generator, forced senators to delay plenary for about two hours on Tuesday.

The session, statutorily scheduled for 10 a.m. did not start until about 12 p.m. shortly after power was restored and the Senate President, Godswill Akapbio, arrived in the chamber.

Rule 8 sub-section (2) of the Senate Standing Rule (as amended) mandates that plenary should commence by 10 a.m. on every legislative day.

While the outage lasted, there was heat in the chamber making many of the senators, who had arrived early for the day’s business, feel uncomfortable.

The senate president later explained that the power outage made him arrive late for the plenary.

Mr Akpabio, who aplogised to the lawmakers for the inconvenience the outage caused them, also explained it affected about nine offices.

The Chairman of the Committee on Senate Services, Sunday Karimi (APC, Kogi West), said it was caused by a generator fault.

It was the first time power supply interruption would delay the sitting of the 10th session of the Senate since its inauguration on 13 June, 2023.

Lawmakers’ top level security meeting with Tinubu

Kidnapping, banditry, terrorism and other security challenges have become a regular discussion, either in form of motions or bills at the Senate.

It would be recalled that in February, the service chiefs appeared before the lawmakers in a closed door session, which lasted for about 10 hours, to discuss a myriad of security issues in the country.

After the meeting, the Senate expressed satisfaction with how they were managing the security situation in the country.

Last Wednesday, security issues returned to the front burner in the upper house of the National Assembly. This time, it took another dimension. The senators, apparently worried about the heightening insecurity across the country, resolved to schedule a closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

The decision followed a motion brought by Emmanuel Udende (APC, Benue), who lamented the spate of killings in his state.

The senator said about 50 persons were murdered by bandits in recent attacks in different parts of the North-central state.

During the meeting, the lawmakers will present a summary of the reports and resolutions of the National Assembly on insecurity since the 8th and 9th assembly as recommendations for the president.

Leadership of the House of Representatives, which also held security summits in the past, are expected to join the Senate delegation to meet with Mr Tinubu.

No date has been fixed for the top level discussion.

Akpabio, Saraki exchange verbal punches

Some may regard it as a case of “dog eats dog,”. Others may call it “eye service.” Whichever one you chose may be right.

On Wednesday, the Senate President, Mr Akpabio, disowned one of his predecessors, Bukola Saraki.

Mr Saraki was the senate president of the 8th Senate (2015-2019). He was a member of APC but later returned to the PDP.

Mr Akpabio, as a member of the opposition PDP at the time, was a part of the Senate leadership as minority leader. He later defected to the APC.

But when the senators were discussing security challenges in the country that Wednesday, Mr Akpabio mocked Mr Saraki for his alleged inability to facilitate a complete fund for constituency projects for his colleagues.

During the discussion, the Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, who served briefly under Mr Saraki as senate leader, said Mr Akpabio was part of Mr Saraki’s leadership.

“The former senate president has said it all. This issue of security, we can’t be coming here every week to observe one minute silence. The leadership of both houses of the National Assembly need to sit down with Mr President. Our security agencies have the capacity, all they need is training and equipment.

“The former senate president when he was senate leader headed three committees. You were part of the Saraki’s Senate as a minority leader,” Mr Ndume said.

Responding, Mr Akpabio said he was not a member of Saraki’s Senate but the Nigerian Senate.

“I was part of the Nigerian Senate, not Saraki Senate. This is the Nigerian Senate. If you say I was part of Saraki’s senate, it means I was part of those who paid 40 per cent of the constituency projects, and 60 per cent has not been paid up till today. I don’t want to be part of that,” he said.

Mr Saraki reacted swiftly, explaining that former President Muhammadu Buhari refused to approve funds for constituency projects of members of the Eighth Senate because he wanted to punish the lawmakers for questioning his loan requests.

Mr Saraki, in a statement issued by the head of his media office, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said Mr Buhari was hostile to members of the Eighth Assembly because they constantly scrutinised and checkmated his loan requests.

The former Kwara governor did not end his statement without hitting Mr Akpabio, who he said has a knack for joking with serious national issues.

“Therefore, Mr Akpabio is very well aware that the leadership of the Eighth Senate cannot be held responsible for failure to fund constituency projects. Unfortunately, he chose to play politics with facts, and as usual, make a joke and jest with serious national issues,” the statement said.

Finance minister gives reasons for inflation

As Nigerians grapple with the high cost of living, the federal government said the challenge was caused by some irregularities in the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

On Wednesday, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Olawale Edun, appeared before members of the Senate Committee on Finance to address the issue of inflation in the country.

During the interactive session, the minister told the lawmakers that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), under the leadership of Godwin Emefiele, printed a total of N22.7 trillion naira notes in the last eight years under the Ways and Means loan granted to the administration of former president Buhari.

In May 2023, the Senate approved former President Buhari’s request to obtain a N22.7 trillion Ways and Means loan from the CBN to finance its budget shortfalls.

During the interactive session with the lawmakers, Mr Edun said printing money for eight years without productivity was the major factor that caused inflation and other economic challenges in the country.

“We talked about inflation, and you have helped to solve that. Where has it come from?

“It came from eight years of just printing money not matched by productivity. It’s not like when you earn dollars and you free the naira alongside it, although there’s even a better way than that. But that’s still not as bad.

“It’s not as if the money is matched by productivity increase in output. It is not. And what happened was that for eight years, the weak were left to their own devices. It is the privileged few that took everything. That’s the reality. So that money supply must be brought back .

“You distinguished senators have helped. You have given us the mandate to raise N7 trillion, which we will do by sucking money from the market, using it to pay back the central bank and give the government a balanced books. We are going to audit even the N22.7 trillion printed aimlessly” Mr Edun said .

The minister, however, assured members of the committee that the federal government would continue to find a lasting solution to the worsening economy.

Budget padding crisis engulfs Senate

Again, the issue of budget padding has surfaced at the National Assembly. This time it’s emanating from the Senate, the upper arm of the federal legislature.

On Saturday, it emerged that the 2024 budget signed into law on the first day of this year by President Tinubu was allegedly padded with some projects worth N3 trillion or N4 trillion.

The Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum (NSF), Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi), in an interview with BBC Hausa Service, alleged that there are two budgets in operation. He said the one approved by the National Assembly was N25 trillion while the one being implemented by the government is N28 trillion having been padded with N3 trillion.

Mr Ningi said the senators would have an audience with President Tinubu.

Also, PREMIUM TIMES reported exclusively the meeting the northern senators held with the Senate President, Mr Akapbio, last Thursday over the alleged padding of the budget with N4 trillion.

The Senate, through its spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, immediately denied the claim by the 58-member NSF, saying there was no padding.

To be sure, the padding crisis has just begun. There will be more developments on the issue this week.

However, it is sad that the issue of padding, which characterised most part of the Buhari Presidency, is returning under the Tinubu administration.

In 2016, the crisis that trailed budget padding in the House of Representatives consumed the then Chairman of the Committee on Appropriation, Abdulmumini Jibrin, and scandalised the then Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, and three principal officers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

