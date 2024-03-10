Nigerian Muslims will commence the Ramadan fast on Monday after the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, announced the sighting of the crescent moon.

The Sultan, who heads the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, made the announcement in a live broadcast on Sunday.

The announcement means Nigerian Muslims will join their counterparts in many parts of the world to commence the Ramadan fast on Monday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE earlier announced the commencement of Ramadan fast on Monday.

Ramadan is the ninth of the 12 Islamic months during which Muslims are expected to fast from dawn to dusk.

It commences with the sighting of the crescent moon to indicate the end of the outgoing lunar month of Shaban and the commencement of the new month of Ramadan. The month can be 29 or 30 days.

From dusk to dawn each day during Ramadan, millions of Muslims around the world would be expected to abstain from eating and drinking.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

