Muslims in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE will commence Ramadan on Monday, officials have announced in the three countries.

In Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Prophet Muhammad, authorities announced that Ramadan will start on Monday after the crescent moon was sighted on Sunday.

Following the announcement by Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar also announced the commencement of Ramadan on Monday.

In Nigeria, Muslims await the announcement of the commencement of Ramadan by the Sultan of Sokoto who is the head of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.

Ramadan is one of the 12 Islamic months during which Muslims are expected to fast from dawn to dusk.

It commences with the sighting of the crescent moon to indicate the end of the outgoing lunar month of Shaban and the commencement of the new month of Ramadan. The month can be 29 or 30 days.

From dusk to dawn each day during Ramadan, millions of Muslims around the world would be expected to abstain from eating and drinking.

