After days of heartbreaks and near-misses, Anuoluwapo Opeyori has delivered the first gold medal for Team Nigeria at the ongoing African Games in Ghana.

Playing on Sunday in the final of the Men’s Singles Badminton event, Opeyori showed why he is the defending champion, coming from a set down to beat his compatriot, Godwin Olofua 2-1 to claim the GOLD medal.

Opeyori had also defied a very stiff opposition by Egypt’s Ahdam Abdelhalim to win a tough semi-final match by 2-1.

It is not the first time that Opeyori will overcome the Egyptian in the same fashion of coming from a game behind.

Having landed in the final, Opeyori finished the business of claiming the gold medal with a great display.

While Opeyori and Olofua were at opposing ends in the singles final, they will be teaming up for the doubles final where they will be eyeing another gold medal for Nigeria

Earlier, PREMIUM TIMES reported six Nigerian wrestlers had made it to the final where it is expected more gold medals will be added to the country’s overall tally.

