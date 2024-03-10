Fisayo Adeniyi, a pastor of the Ransomed House, Lekki, Lagos, says in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES that anyone who claims to teach people the act of speaking in tongues by dictation, repetition and cramming is a fraud.

Read the full interview below.

PREMIUM TIMES (PT): What’s your definition of speaking in tongue?

FISAYO ADENIYI: I define it as speaking in an unknown, unintelligible, and unlearnt words and utterances as given by the Holy Spirit.

PT: Why is it necessary for a Christian to speak in tongue?

FISAYO ADENIYI: Let me start by saying that the scriptures necessitate it. The first physical evidence of being baptised of the Spirit in the scriptures was that they spoke in languages they hadn’t learnt. For how did they know that the Holy Spirit had come? That the promise of the Holy Spirit has been fulfilled? Tongues. Also, Peter was in Cornelius’ house teaching about the Gospel of Christ, and boom – the Spirit came upon them and they started speaking in tongues Acts 10:44 – 46. The same thing manifested in Acts 8, Simon, the sorcerer, wanted it. He saw something, and he wanted to buy it, so that the spirit may come on anyone he laid hands on. Also in Acts 19:1-6 – Paul asked them in Ephesus, have you been baptised in the Holy Spirit? So, it’s important for believers because the early church had it. It was a norm in the early church. It is a proof of Pentecost – an introduction to an era of the Spirit.

To answer the question, it is necessary because of its advantages. One, it is a prayer language, devoid of fleshly distraction and lust. It helps in prayer; Apostle Paul announced that he prayed in tongues more than them all. 1 Corinthians 14:18. Two, it is a means of spiritual edification – Jude 1:20. Three, it’s a supernatural and divine means of speaking to God. 1 Corinthians 14:2. Four, it helps in praying in line with the will of God. Romans 8:26, James 4:3. Five, it stimulates faith via edification. Jude 1:20. Six, it helps to stay conscious of the presence of God. Seven, it gives spiritual refreshing. Isaiah 28:11-12.

PT: There are some sects within Christianity that don’t believe in it, let alone speak in tongue. Does that subtract anything from their being Christian?

FISAYO ADENIYI: Being a Christian means accepting that you need a saviour; you have heard the Gospel of Christ, you believe and have accepted and confessed him as Lord over your life. And if I add to that, I will add the words of Christ, “Then are you my disciples, when you obey my commandments”. So, yes they are Christians and they will make heaven. So, not speaking in tongues doesn’t subtract from who they are in Christ – their identity is fixed in Him. However, there might be apparent disadvantages to living out a victorious Christian life. My belief, and it comes from scriptures, is what stops them from being baptised and speaking in tongues – doctrine perhaps! You know, anytime we forsake a spiritual principle, we forsake its consequential benefits and promises. However, I must quickly add that speaking in tongues is not as powerful as people have made it to be. Power comes via the Holy Spirit, and all through church history, we have seen powerful characters who have wrought wonders for God who didn’t necessarily speak in tongues – men such as Billy Graham, D.L. Moody, R. A. Torrey, and Kathrine Kulman.

PT: The Bible in Act 2: 6 says during the Pentecost Jesus’ disciples, filled with the Holy Spirit, began to speak in their tongue, and the crowd were surprised because ‘each one heard their own language being spoken (by the disciples)’. Going by this Bible passage, it appears when someone speaks in tongue there ought to be another fellow somewhere who somehow should understand the language that is being spoken.

FISAYO ADENIYI: Very true assertion, but it is not the whole truth. But, at least they agree that there was a supernatural event that has to do with language in the scriptures. You see, the experience in Acts 2:6 speaks of the language of men; that experience is how a man can speak in languages they have never learnt – again with the help of the Spirit. There are men who have spoken in Chinese, Spanish etc. – yet they didn’t learn them.

I myself was praying with a brother a while back, and I started speaking in Igbo. Of course, I didn’t know what I was saying, but I knew it sounded like Igbo – the next day, the young man came to me with translations of what I had been saying. I read it, and I was whoa! And that has happened again and again, it is a gift of the Spirit. Can I speak in Igbo now? No! But if the Spirit wants to get his words across, He can (do that) through me. However, there is another phenomenon in scriptures called a tongue – 1 Corinthians 14:2, 14:13-14. Now, consider 1 Corinthians 14:2 “For he who speaks in a tongue does not speak to men but to God, for no one understands him; however, in the spirit he speaks mysteries.” The operative word is that no one understands him. In Acts 2:6, they understood, for they heard them glorify God in their language. Most people speak in the tongues of heaven and that is why it doesn’t mean that what they are speaking is being spoken somewhere in the world. If it is, then 1 Corinthians 14:2 is wrong. He said no one.

But there are times, for the kingdom and the advancement of His glory, God allows certain people to speak in languages of men – particularly languages they didn’t learn.

PT: If the act of speaking in tongue is driven by the Holy Spirit, how come there is a course in Bible schools where students are taught how to speak in tongue?

FISAYO ADENIYI: Ah… Such men and Bible schools are fakes, frauds and run by charlatans. Anyone who claims to teach people the act of speaking in tongues by dictation, repetition and cramming is a fraud because there is no basis for that in the scriptures. Jesus is the Baptiser in the Holy Spirit. And if I may add, in the Bible School I went to and I teach, teaching on the Holy Spirit is called Pneumatology – it’s the study of the works and person of the Holy Spirit. That is the curriculum you find in a true Bible School.

PT: How can you spot it when one is faking it – speaking in tongue?

FISAYO ADENIYI: Paul said certain things are “spiritually discerned” 1 Corinthians 2:14. The Bible says believe not every spirit but try the spirit, whether they are of God. Every believer should be able to test and discern. There will be some check in your inner man. But for those who may think that is too spiritual, Jesus said by their fruits you shall know them. What are their fruits like? Are they becoming more like Christ? Are they full of love or hate? Are they living by His commands? There are loads of pastors, and people today that are charmers, deceivers, con men. My instruction will be that we stick to the scriptures, we return to reading our Bible – because if we know the Bible, then it will be difficult to be drawn by the heretic men.

PT: Is it possible for a man with an impure heart, one whose hands are stained with sins, to speak in tongue?

FISAYO ADENIYI: Is it possible for a man to stop speaking Yoruba just because he moved to the USA? No! If he stops, it’s a function of choice. He has learned the language already. A Christian baptised in the Spirit, already is in possession of this heavenly language. Sin doesn’t take it away. And that is the folly of some people, they finish committing adultery and fornication – and they say, whoa, I can still speak in tongues. Yes, you can, but it is not the mark of approval. It doesn’t mean Jesus is hailing you. That you have a passport doesn’t mean you cannot be denied entry into the country. Again, the ways of God are mysterious. He is a God who doesn’t always answer to logic. You will think they should stop speaking. No! There is repentance with Him. Think there is a verse of scripture that aptly summarises this, Romans 11:29 “For the gifts and the calling of God are irrevocable.”

PT: Speaking in tongue, apparently, is an indication of the presence of the Holy Spirit, and the Holy Spirit ought to unify the church, it ought to guide and teach the church. How come there so much disunity within the Christian fold? How come there are varieties of dogma and teachings? How come certain sins are no longer seen as sins within the church?

FISAYO ADENIYI: The answer is simple – lack of love and betrayal of ownership. The owner of the church is no longer the owner of many shepherds. You cannot and shouldn’t run the church if the Spirit of Christ doesn’t run your life. When Christ is not running the church, another spirit will. The devil loves sin, and Jesus loves the sinner. A lot of people are running after money, fame and influence. Until the cross becomes central to our message, many things will be amiss. The church is meant to be Christ-centered, not self-centred.

Now, about teachings – I believe we may not have centrality of doctrine, because of interpretations and biases. However, at the cross, we must meet – by the Spirit, we ought to agree and disagree in love. There are benchmarks we mustn’t and shouldn’t cross. You know, even though people may adjust their gospel to make it woke, popular and people-friendly, we must remind ourselves that God will never readjust the standard of righteousness to the level of man.

PT: Do you agree that it could be disgusting to see a man who speaks in tongue yet looks tattered, lazy, and unprogressive in his thoughts and actions?

FISAYO ADENIYI: Maybe I wouldn’t use the word disgust, but I agree it is a misnomer, an apparent contradiction. Laziness is a no. Paul admonished in 2 Thessalonians 3:11, “For even when we were with you, we commanded you this: If anyone will not work, neither shall he eat. For we hear that there are some who walk among you in a disorderly manner, not working at all, but are busybodies.” But, as you see from these verses, this is nothing new. There will be people like that, but we must keep telling them this is not the way. This is not how a believer ought to live. We ought to be light and salt in the world, true examples of grace, character and love. When we read the scriptures, we find men of great worth, intelligence and fervour – we must be followers of such immaculate men like Daniel, Ezekiel, Paul, James, and Peter.

PT: It’s possible for some Nigerians to feel uncomfortable reading this interview. To them, Nigeria is going downward economically and security-wise, what is it with speaking in tongue? How does speaking in tongue help this country? What’s your response to people with such a feeling?

FISAYO ADENIYI: You know, people say all we do is pray. But prayer is highly important, and before we fault prayers, how about the other requirements of scriptures? God didn’t say to pray alone, how about the other stuff? The Book of wisdom says, “Righteousness exalts a nation but sin is a reproach to a people”. It is clear we haven’t lived by the tenet of righteousness, honesty, and justice as a people. And life is full of consequences. There are so many killings and deaths for money rituals or mineral resources. There is too much bloodshed in this nation – and not only on a national level but communal level. However, what can we do? We ought to pray – pray for mercy, pray that the Lord delivers the soul of this nation from wickedness. And how can we pray right? Through Spirit-inspired prayers, for His word says, if my people who are called by name will humble themselves, and pray and turn from their wicked ways, He says He will hear and heal our land. I believe we have only done one of those things. It is time to humble ourselves, accept we need God’s help, and turn from wicked ways. And that’s not just politicians – it’s all of us. The entrepreneurs, civil servants, students, religious leaders. We all must turn from wickedness. It is the only way to greatness in God.

