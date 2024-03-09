Early this week, reports of mass abduction of residents across communities in Borno and Kaduna states by armed groups, compounded an existing insecurity and economic hardship in Nigeria under the watch of President Bola Tinubu.

The communities in Borno and Kaduna where the kidnappings occurred are some of the most insecure communities in the troubled states and have witnessed repeated terror attacks in the past. The insecurity in the areas also means limited access to non-residents including journalists, making real-time information difficult to get.

On Friday, President Bola Tinubu confirmed the abductions but did not provide the number of victims kidnapped.

“I have received briefings from security chiefs on the two incidents in Borno and Kaduna, and I am confident that the victims will be rescued. Nothing else is acceptable to me and the waiting family members of these abducted citizens. Justice will be decisively administered,” Mr Tinubu said in a statement.

The president said he has directed security and intelligence agencies to immediately rescue the victims and ensure that justice is served against the perpetrators of the crime.

“I sympathise with the families of the victims, and assure them that they would soon be reunited with their loved ones,” he added.

The Borno abduction

The first reports on the Borno abductions emerged on Tuesday but the abductions are believed to have occurred last week.

A United Nations official said the abductions occurred on 29 February.

“On 29 February, members of a non-state armed group (NSAG) allegedly abducted the IDPs who had reportedly ventured beyond the safety of the trenches surrounding Ngala – from the ISS, Zulum, Kaigama, and Arabic IDP camps – in search of firewood,” the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohamed Fall, wrote in a statement on Tuesday.

The UN and many of its agencies including the FAO and the WHO are present in many local governments in Borno where they assist displaced persons and other residents.

“The exact number of people abducted remains unknown but is estimated at over 200 people,” Mr Fall wrote.

The top UN official in Nigeria suggested that a few of the victims have been released.

“While an unspecified number of older women and children under 10 have reportedly been released, scores of IDPs remain unaccounted for, according to protection partners.”

Many of the IDPs are believed to have been abducted on their way to fetch firewood in the forest.

The attack is believed to have been carried out by Boko Haram terrorists who still operate in many parts of Borno despite the efforts of security agencies. Borno, in north-east Nigeria, is the state most affected by the Boko Haram insurgency that has killed tens of thousands of people, mainly in the north-east.

On Thursday, a week after the abductions occurred, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, while addressing diplomats, development partners, and humanitarian leaders, said the government is yet to ascertain the actual number of abducted persons. However, he cautioned about the figures being circulated, a report by HumAngle noted.

While Nigerians waited for more details of the kidnappings in Borno, the mass abduction of over 280 pupils occurred in a Kaduna school on Thursday.

Then on Friday, President Bola Tinubu released his statement but did not provide details including the number of victims in both incidents

However, on Friday afternoon, Amnesty International (AI), which has a presence in the affected states and partners with some non-governmental organisations, said over 400 persons including women and children were abducted in Borno State.

According to AI, the abducted individuals are largely IDPs from Babban Sansani, Zulum and Arabic IDP camps in Gamboru Ngala, Borno state.

Amnesty also confirmed that 287 pupils and teachers were abducted in the Kaduna incident, possibly by a different terror group.

AI blamed the Nigerian government and security agencies for the mass abductions.

“In the decade since Boko Haram kidnapped 276 school girls from Chibok, there have been several more mass abductions which the Nigerian authorities have failed to effectively investigate. As a result, suspected perpetrators have not been brought to justice.

“In addition, authorities have failed to put in place security plans for schools in vulnerable areas despite the abduction of hundreds of schoolchildren. These failures have triggered a decline in school enrollment in a major setback for girls’ education. Nigerian authorities must ensure a safe learning environment for children and address the risks of new abductions in the country,” the international rights organisation said.

In his Tuesday statement, Mr Fall, the UN coordinator, called for the immediate release of the captives and urged all parties to protect civilians, in line with international humanitarian laws.

