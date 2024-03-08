Boko Haram terrorists abducted over 400 persons including women and children in Borno State in the past week, Amnesty International (AI) said on Friday.

President Bola Tinubu on Friday confirmed the abduction but the not specify the number of victims.

According to AI, the abducted are Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) from Babban Sansani, Zulum and Arabic IDP camps in Gamboru Ngala, Borno state.

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, said on Thursday that the government is yet to ascertain the actual number of the abducted persons, according to HumAngle.

“The latest mass abductions clearly show President Bola Tinubu and his government have no effective plan for ending years of atrocities by armed groups and gunmen that are increasingly having a free reign across many parts of Nigeria. Whatever security measures being implemented by President Tinubu and his government are clearly not working,” said Isa Sanusi, the director of Amnesty International Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram destroys 330KVA power towers in Yobe

PREMIUM TIMES reported that President Tinubu on Friday condemned the Borno abduction as well as that of over 200 pupils in Kaduna State.

Details later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

