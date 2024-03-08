Gunmen shot dead four police operatives at about 5 a.m. on Friday in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, during an attack on a checkpoint.

Two women were said to have also been killed in the attack.

The checkpoint that was attacked is close to a gas station near Ebyia Bridge along Hilltop/ Nwoke Road.

This is the second attack on the checkpoint – the first which occurred last year left about two persons dead.

The road is a major entrance into the city and also leads to Governor Francis Nwifuru’s country home.

Police spokesperson in the state, Joshua Ụkandu, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the operatives were on a stop-and-search duty when they were attacked.

He said the attackers were suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network, the militia arm of the secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB).

Mr Ụkandu said the gunmen shot sporadically at the operatives who engaged them in a shootout.

“In the ensuing gun battle, the hoodlums scampered and abandoned a pump action rifle which was recovered. However, four of the operatives paid the supreme price, while two civilians were caught in the crossfire and killed,” he added

The spokesperson said the police are on the trail of the gunmen after the Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi State, Augustina Ogbodo, swiftly dispatched tactical teams to the scene of the attack.

“She is using this medium to call on the good citizens of the state to provide the command with valuable information that could help apprehend the fleeing hoodlums and assured that the command remains steadfastly dedicated to safeguarding lives and properties in the state,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

