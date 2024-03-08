President Bola Tinubu has condemned the abductions of vulnerable persons, internally displaced persons in Borno and students in Kaduna State.
Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.
Mr Ngalale said the President had directed the security and intelligence agencies to immediately rescue the victims and ensure that justice was served against the perpetrators of the acts.
“I have received a briefing from security chiefs on the two incidents, and I am confident that the victims will be rescued.
“Nothing else is acceptable to me and the waiting family members of these abducted citizens. Justice will be decisively administered,” he quoted President Tinubu as saying.
According to him, the President sympathises with the families of the victims, assuring them that they will soon be reunited with their loved ones. (NAN)
