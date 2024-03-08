The police in Rivers State, south-south Nigeria, have arrested a man for allegedly beating his wife to death.

Grace Iringe-Koko, the police spokesperson in the state confirmed the arrest of the suspect, Michael Chidozie, according to Punch newspaper on Thursday.

Mr Chidozie, a father of three, who hails from Anambra State, allegedly assaulted his wife at their residence in Mile 4, Port Harcourt, leading to her death.

According to the report, the victim, Ufuoma Chidozie, who hailed from Delta State, died on Tuesday as a result of injuries sustained from her husband’s assault.

The circumstances that led to the assault remained unclear as of the time of filing this report.

The Punch newspaper quoted an unnamed source as saying that the man fled the house after calling his wife’s brother, and requesting him to come over because there was an emergency at home.

“When the late woman’s brother arrived, the house was open and quiet. He then went in only to find the body of his sister. He shouted and called out the name of the woman’s husband.”

The in-law who could not locate the suspect, was said to have rushed the victim to the hospital where she was confirmed dead. He then reported the incident to the police.

Mrs Iringe-Koko, a police superintendent, said the suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department in Rivers State for investigation while the corpse has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

