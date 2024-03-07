The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday called on Nigeria’s federal lawmakers to urgently pass the Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill.

The Executive Secretary of the commission, Tony Ojukwu, made the call on the eve of the 2024 International Women’s Day (IWD), which is commemorated annually on 8 March.

This year’s edition of the international event is themed, ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress’.

Mr Ojukwu said in a statement shared by the NHRC with PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, that the theme “is apt as it further buttresses the fact that committing resources to train and empower women does not only equip them to support their families but also has the potential to position them to contribute meaningfully to national and global development.”

The Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill first introduced in the Nigerian Senate in 2021 seeks to eliminate all forms of discrimination against women and ensure the equality of opportunities for every person.

But the bill was frustrated by some senators who objected that it was against the Islamic perspective and some socio-cultural norms.

Reiterating the need to pass the bill, on Thursday, Mr Ojukwu regretted that in spite of increased awareness and sensitisation on the issue of gender equality and gender inclusiveness, “the society still discriminates against women, blaming culture as the root cause of this anomaly, forgetting that such excuses are no longer tenable nowadays.”

He decried the near absence of women in key positions like the president, state governors, senators, captains of industries and heads of multinational oil and gas cooperations, saying that “discrimination in these areas have continued over the years despite the facts that there are several eminently qualified women to take such positions.”

“Women undeniably remain the beacon of hope, the torchbearers of the future and with the increasing advocacy for women support and affirmative action, they will surely change the narratives,” he said.

He therefore took the opportunity of the observance of this year’s IWD to call on the federal lawmakers to consider passing the Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill.

He expressed hope that the bill, when passed into law, will reduce gender-based violations and legally equip women to challenge the inequalities besetting them, which has further been exacerbated by the rising wave of Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) in various towns and communities in the country.

