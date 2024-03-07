The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, says that no sacrifice is too big to make for the peace of the state even if it means relinquishing his office as governor of the oil-rich state.

“If leaving this position is what I need or what is needed to bring more peace to the state, I can even tell you people to come and take it,” Mr Fubara said in an interview aired on AIT on Thursday.

Continuing, he said, “It’s not about me. People should understand that definitely I will go but Rivers State will still remain.

“And the reason is very simple, it’s not political love, it’s not because I want to gain any favour from anybody, my interest and love for our dear state is genuine.

“I’m not trying to say I want to be one man who will be there to decide the fate of all but let Rivers State remain.”

Rivers State is currently enjoying some peace following a deal brokered by President Bola Tinubu to end the political feud between Mr Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is the FCT Minister.

Mr Fubara said as governor, he could have done something that would have brought “total crisis” in the state but he exercised “restraint”, an action which he termed as “maturity.”

The crisis became public last October when some lawmakers in the state assembly loyal to Mr Wike attempted to impeach Mr Fubara, a situation that resulted in the bombing of a section of the assembly complex.

The crisis later deteriorated to the extent that the seats of Mr Wike-backed lawmakers were declared vacant, following their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on the impeachment attempt, Mr Fubara said he was not worried about the process but about the people of the state.

“My burden was not the issue of all the drama, it’s the millions of Rivers people who had made sacrifices and it looks as if their hopes are being dashed. They were the ones I was worried about. What will be their fate? It’s not about me.”

The governor’s latest remark could be interpreted to mean that the political crisis in Rivers remains unresolved.

