The House of Representatives has ordered an investigation into cases of unpaid taxes to the Nigerian government between 2015 and 2021, totalling over N5.217 trillion.

The House mandated its Committees on Finance and Public Account to investigate tax defaulters and recover the money to the government account.

This resolution was a sequel to a motion moved by Esosa Iyawe (APC, Edo) during Thursday’s plenary.

In the motion, Mr Iyawe said the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has not been able to effectively collect taxes from businesses and government establishments.

He said over 5,000 companies and Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the federal government are owing taxes.

“An audit report from 2015 to 2019 revealed government agencies owing hundreds of billions in FIRS taxes comprising underpayments and under-recoveries and over 5,000 Companies and Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the federal government owing N5.2 trillion in withholding taxes.

“In 2021, the FIRS revealed that the sum of N17 billion was owed in tax by some companies, whose addresses were untraced till date, but no action was taken to locate or recover the funds,” he said.

Mr Iyawe said the under-remittance and non-remittance of tax are depriving the federal government of much-needed funds to drive its policies, and warned that if action is not taken, the effect could be crippling on the country’s already dwindling economy.

The motion was not debated and when it was finally put to voice vote by Deputy Speaker Ben Kalu, members voted overwhelmingly in support of its adoption.

Consequently, the House asked the committees to ensure that all debts in taxes owed to the federal government are duly recovered and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

