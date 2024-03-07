Troops of the Nigerian Army, on Wednesday, successfully defended Damba Dikko village in Illela Local Government Area of Sokoto State from a terrorist attack.

The Director Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, major-general, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Nwachukwu said the community was said to have been attacked by the insurgents seeking to extort levies from the villagers.

However, he said the troops responded to a distress call and swiftly stormed the village and engaged the insurgents in a gun duel.

He said the troops neutralised two of the insurgents and rescued two villagers held hostage by the attackers.

Mr Nwachukwubl said the rescued villagers who suffered minor injuries had been treated by the Nigerian army paramedics.

He said the troops, the same day, rescued four Kidnap victims abducted by a notorious gang of Kidnappers in Edo State.

According to him, the Kidnappers had forcefully taken their captives, including a lady and three men, into Ososo forest in Akoko Edo Local Government Area of the state.

“They were tracked and intercepted by the gallant troops, who engaged the criminals in firefight and extricated the abductees.

“The troops apprehended one of the kidnappers, who is currently undergoing preliminary investigation and will be subsequently handed over to the appropriate prosecuting agency.

“One of the rescued victims who suffered from shock and fatigue has been evacuated to a medical facility, where he is receiving treatment, while others have been handed over to their families,” he said.

Mr Nwachukwu appreciated members of the public for their cooperation with troops and other security agencies in the fight against security challenges in the country.

He encouraged them to continue to be vigilant and promptly report any suspected attempt to breach the security to relevant agencies.

“Together, we can restore peace and stability in our various communities, states and the nation,” he said.

(NAN)

