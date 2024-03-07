The police said they have recovered some pistols fabricated from an undisclosed factory in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this on his X account on Thursday.

Mr Adejobi, who displayed the nine pistols on his account, described those who fabricated them as talented people just as he said the police would work on them.

“All these pistols were locally fabricated in the factory in Jos. The guys are talented. We need to work on them, for our good,” he said.

Nigerians react

Some Nigerians X users have encouraged the police to take action on the matter as soon as possible.

An X user, @001oxygen said, “Glad you guys are just waking up. And make e no just be Pr. Follow up talks with actions.”

@Stanley Ezinn wrote, “If the government doesn’t put the fabricators to good use, criminals will. A stitch in time saves nine.”

One Joseph Adebayo said, “We knew about the industry back then but you chose to criminalise them. A sector that’s supposed to be put under an agency, empowered and supervised for a greater good. They will find their market if govt doesn’t patronise this industry.”

Endless violence in Plateau

Over the years, Plateau State has witnessed crises leading to the killings of residents and the destruction of properties by non-state actors using dangerous weapons.

Reports say at least, 4,486 have been killed in the endless violence between different ethnic groups in Plateau State since 1994.

In January this year, violence broke out in Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state claiming lives and properties while several were left injured.

The violence came after the Christmas Eve coordinated attacks on some villages in Barkin Ladi and Bokkos LGAs where gun-wielding militias killed more than 100 locals.

Following the killings, tensions between the Mwaghavul and Fulani ethnic groups in Mangu escalated, resulting in targeted violence that claimed lives and caused significant property damage.

This latest violence adds to the ongoing conflict that erupted last April, which was reportedly caused by the dispute between Mwaghavul farmers and Fulani herders.

The conflict lasted for months, resulting in the loss of over 300 lives and extensive damage to schools, farmlands, livestock, houses, and other properties in the Mangu area.

Both sides have levelled accusations against each other. There is the allegation of the involvement of external mercenaries in “land grabbing, forceful eviction, and ethnic cleansing.”

These allegations further exacerbate tensions and deepen mistrust between the communities, prolonging the cycle of violence and instability in the region.

The recurrence of such conflicts underscores the urgent need for comprehensive and sustainable solutions that address the root causes of the tensions, and ensure the protection of lives and property for all.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

