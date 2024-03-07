Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen have killed a 17-year-old herder and 35 cows at Nafan community in Fan District and Doruwa Babuje in Ropp District of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the perpetrators of the crime were riding on motorcycles when they opened fire and killed the herder.

Another herder was severely injured during the incident.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of the state, who condemned the incident, called on relevant security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.

The governor said this in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, issued on Thursday in Jos.

Mr Mutfwang maintained that his administration would not condone any act of lawlessness and killing of innocent and law-abiding citizens.

”We condemn in totality these acts of lawlessness that are undermining the government’s effort in entrenching harmonious living among all and sundry in the state.

”My administration will no longer tolerate brutal killings of innocent citizens either in their farms or in any parts of the state while pursuing their legitimate means of livelihood.

”I have directed the security agencies to hunt and track down the perpetrators of these heinous crimes and ensure justice for the victims,” Mr Gyang quoted Mr Mutfwang.

Mr Gyang added that the governor called on traditional, community and religious leaders, as well as youths and women groups in the affected communities, to collaborate with other stakeholders to restore normalcy in the communities.

The governor, who commiserated with the affected families, advised residents of the state to expose all criminal elements within their communities to face the full wrath of the law.

(NAN)

