Suspected armed robbers on Tuesday killed a former Managing Director of Jigawa State Housing Authority, Hassan Garba, and his two companions in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of the state.

Residents said Mr Garba was driving home with Garba Maiwake and Shehu Sa’idu from a farm at Yelwan Damai when they were attacked.

The assailants who were on a motorcycle opened fire on their vehicle, killing the three before fleeing the scene.

The police spokesperson in the state, Lawan Adam, said the killers were armed robbers from neighbouring Bauchi State.

“On 05/3/2024 at about 2030HRS information was received from Iggi village that three gunmen sighted on one motorcycle in the in the Iyayi area of Bauchi State approaching Iggi village Birnin Kudu (Jigawa State) through Babuwawa village.

“However, at about 2215hrs, a distress call was received from Warwade axis Birnin Kudu Local Government Area that the same gunmen collected a motorcycle from an unidentified person and then fired several shots on an incoming Vibe vehicle registration No. ABC 326 driven by one Alhaji Hassan Garba died alongside his friends one Garba Maiwake of the same address and Shehu Sa’adu of Yelwan Damai village Birnin Kudu Local Government Area.

“Corpses were evacuated and conveyed to Federal Medical Centre Birnin Kudu.

“The command tactical teams have already been deployed in the area while patrol is being intensified. Efforts are on to track down the fleeing suspects”, the police spokesperson said.

